Personalized Packaging Market - Extensive Customization in Luxury Packaging to Uplift Global Market Over 2017 - 2025, Promising Growth at 5.1% CAGR Expected by Transparency Market Research

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled 'Personalized Packaging Market': Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025', global personalized packaging market attained a value worth US$ 25,577.9 Mn in 2017 and will possibly thrive at a promising CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025). The global personalized packaging market has witnessed solid growth during the past few decades, owing to the increasing trend of luxury packaging. The increasing customization in packaging across the nations has given a major boost to the personalized packaging market.

Based on material type, the global personalized packaging market has been segmented into glass, paper & paperboard, plastic, and metal. The paper & paperboard segment is further classified as corrugated, carton board, and paper; the plastic segment is segmented ahead into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PET, and others. By packaging type, global personalized packaging market is segmented into bottles, containers & jars, bags & pouches, cartons, envelopes, and boxes. By end use, only beverages and food segment are considered, beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food segment is segmented into baby food, sauces & dressings & condiments, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and others sub-segments. Alcoholic beverages are further categorized into beer, wine and spirits, non-alcoholic beverages are categorized into soda, juice, milk and bottled water.

Among packaging types, the bottles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with an estimated market value share of 24.0%, in 2017. However, bags & pouches segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Among end-use segments, beverages segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing customization in beer glass bottles is expected to boost the growth in the personalized packaging market.

Among geographic market segments, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the global personalized packaging market, during the forecast period. The market for personalized packaging in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period, in term of value.

The key players that have been profiled in Transparency Market Research's global personalized packaging market report include Owens Illinois Inc., Salazar Packaging, Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., PrimeLine Packaging, International Packaging Inc., Elegant Packaging, Pak Factory Inc., ABOX Packaging, ACG Ecopak, CB Group, SoOPAK Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, The Mondi Group plc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Glenroy Inc. and ProAmpac LLC.

The report analyzes the key drivers and restraints, as well as the personalized packaging market trends, and performs pricing analysis based on the average weighted model.

Globally, the personalized packaging market has been segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, end use, and region.

The segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type

Glass

Paper & Paperboard Corrugated Carton Board Paper

Plastic HDPE LDPE LLDPE PP PET Others

Metal

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Containers & Jars

Bags & Pouches

Cartons

Envelopes

Boxes

By End Use

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Spirits Non Alcoholic Beverages Soda Juice Milk Bottled Water

Food Baby Food Sauces & Dressings & Condiments Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Others Overseas Railway



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

