Marijuana Investments: What the Billionaires ThinkOne of the best ways to know if an industry is on solid footing is to watch for big name investors getting involved. When highly respected investing icons begin pouring money into an industry, it's almost universally a good sign. So what do the top billionaire investors think about marijuana investments? Is there such a thing as a Warren Buffett marijuana stock?The short answer is, well, no. But the longer answer is both more complicated and more interesting.Warren Buffett investments are typically tied to long-term, stable businesses that will show steady growth over many years. It's a strong model that has served the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...