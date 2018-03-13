Daily Bitcoin News UpdateThe "Lightning Network" (LN) is now in the final phase of beta testing. As we count down the days to its release, it's fair we inform our readers why we anxiously await its launch. It's because Lightning Network will be a game changer for Bitcoin.This major upgrade could forever change Bitcoin's fate in the payments world. For a digital currency that was launched with the primary purpose of replacing fiat currency, slow transaction speeds and high fees diminished its true utility. Part of the problem was aggravated by politics within the developer community.Recall that the Lightning Network could not be implemented on Bitcoin until Bitcoin.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...