Therachon AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, today announced it has appointed industry leader Aled Williams to the position of Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Patient Access.

"We are delighted to welcome Aled to our team," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Therachon's Chief Executive Officer. "Aled has spent many years leading companies through the development of successful rare disease programs, including the expansion of patient outreach and commercial capabilities. We believe his considerable leadership experience in rare diseases will contribute to Therachon's continued growth as we move into the clinic, establish our network of key partners among clinicians and patient organizations."

Williams has more than twenty-five years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Global Strategy Head for rare gastrointestinal diseases at Shire where he was responsible for the commercialization and development of GATTEX and Revestive for short bowel syndrome. Additionally, he served as the Vice President and Global Strategy Head for Gaucher disease and the Global Commercial Team Leader for Hereditary Angioedema. Prior to Shire, he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Roche.

"I am excited to be joining the talented leadership team at Therachon," said Williams. "I look forward to working with the Therachon team and the whole medical and patient community in developing TA-46 and advancing Therachon's pipeline of drug candidates that aim to bring a transformational new therapy to those in the achondroplasia community."

Williams holds a post-graduate diploma in management studies from the University of South Wales, United Kingdom, and a BSc (Hons) in microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

About Therachon

Therachon is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for rare diseases with significant unmet need. The company's lead pipeline candidate, TA-46, is a novel protein therapy in development for achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism. Therachon is committed to translating the promise of its science into new treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.therachon.com.

