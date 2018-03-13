sprite-preloader
13.03.2018 | 12:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Present at the BIO-Europe Spring Conference, March 12-14, 2018, in Amsterdam

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, will present at the BIO-Europe Spring Conference in Amsterdam. Jeff Hutchins, Ph.D., and Chief Scientific and Operating Officer for Heat, will present at 9:30 a.m. CET/3 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Dr. Hutchins will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with biotech/pharmaceutical executives registered to attend the conference.

BIO-Europe brings together some of the world's most innovative leaders across biotech, finance and pharma for high-level networking, partnering meetings, strategic panels discussions and more.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®). We also have numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Heat Biologics
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.


