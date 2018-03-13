Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Appoints Kevin Y. Hu As Director Of Asset Allocation

Hu Will Construct the Company's Overall Portfolio

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Blockchain Industries (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced it has appointed Kevin Y. Hu as Director of Asset Allocation.

Hu will spearhead Blockchain Industries' efforts to build a diversified portfolio of assets in the blockchain, digital currency, and initial coin offering verticals. In addition to sourcing new opportunities, Hu will lead due diligence efforts domestically and abroad.

"Kevin has the rare combination of expertise in financial and analytic disciplines along with tremendous knowledge of blockchain and distributed ledger technology," said Moynihan. "As we look to align our portfolio strategy with where the industry is headed, we need someone of Kevin's caliber to maximize return on capital for our shareholders and financial partners."

Prior to joining Blockchain Industries, Hu worked at BlackRock's hedge fund solution group where he analyzed start-up hedge funds, complex portfolios, and individual co-investments. He is a specialist in understanding the value drivers in tokens and was an early investor in Ethereum.

"Blockchain Industries is leading the way into the future of investment in the blockchain ecosystem," said Hu. "I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing growth."

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests and develops in a broad range of blockchain technologies. Their primary pillars of business are ICO venture investing and consulting, proprietary trading, a DLT-based digital currency platform, and virtual currency mining. An additional focus on education and media adds value to the global community through increased blockchain technology awareness. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.