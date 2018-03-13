Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Old Dominion's Q4 Results Outperformed Forecasts

Stock Monitor: AutoWeb Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Old Dominion reported total revenues of $891.12 million versus $745.74 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's quarterly total revenue numbers outperformed Wall Street's expectations of $876.8 million.

The trucking Company's net income increased to $197.25 million, or $2.39 per diluted common share, during Q4 FY17 from $68.51 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, in the prior year's same quarter. Meanwhile, market analysts had expected the Company to report a net income of $1.27 per diluted share for the reported quarter.

In the full year FY17, the Company reported total revenues of $3.36 billion compared to $2.99 billion in FY16. The Company's net income increased to $463.77 million, or $5.63 per diluted common share, during FY17 from $295.77 million, or $3.56 per diluted common share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For Q4 FY17, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based Company incurred total operating expenses of $747.66 million compared to $632.29 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating income came in at $143.46 million, or 16.1% of revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $113.45 million, or 15.2% of revenues, in the year ago comparable period. In Q4 FY17, the Company's operating ratio was 83.9%, up from 84.8% in Q4 FY16.

Old Dominion's less-than-truckload (LTL) intercity miles increased 11.8% to 158.12 million miles in Q4 FY17 from 141.39 million miles in Q4 FY16. The Company's LTL revenue per intercity mile improved to $5.51 in Q4 FY17 from $5.13 in Q4 FY16. The Company's LTL tons were 2.21 million tons in Q4 FY17, up 14.4% from 1.93 million tons in the year ago corresponding quarter. LTL tonnage per day was 35,661 in Q4 FY17 versus 31,177 in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, LTL revenue per hundredweight improved to $19.70 in Q4 FY17 compared to $18.74 in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Old Dominion's cash from operating activities was $148.3 million in Q4 FY17 and $536.3 million in the full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company's capital expenditure was $93.3 million in Q4 FY17 and $382.1 million in the full year FY17.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $127.46 million as on December 31, 2017, up from $10.17 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt stood at $45.00 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $104.98 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's debt-to-total capitalization ratio was 4.0% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 5.4% as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In its earnings press release, Old Dominion's Board of Directors hiked the quarterly first-quarter dividend by 30% to $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 06, 2018.

The Company returned $8.2 million of capital to its shareholders in Q4 FY17 and $40.9 million in FY17, which included $32.9 million in cash dividends and $8.0 million as share repurchases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Old Dominion Freight Line's stock slightly climbed 0.20%, ending the trading session at $147.89.

Volume traded for the day: 376.79 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.28%; previous three-month period - up 14.09%; past twelve-month period - up 65.33%; and year-to-date - up 12.42%

After yesterday's close, Old Dominion Freight Line's market cap was at $11.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.96.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.35%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

