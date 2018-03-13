Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: NorthWestern Raised its Dividend by 4.8%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 14, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on NorthWestern Corp. (NYSE: NWE) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 14, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend and holiday) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 13, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on NWE:

Dividend Declared

On February 13, 2018, NorthWestern's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.55 per share, payable March 30, 2018, to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018. The Company's recent dividend announcement represents a 4.8% increase from the cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock paid in previous quarter.

NorthWestern's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.31%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 2.60% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised its dividend for nine years in a row.

Dividend Insight

NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.64 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, NorthWestern is forecasted to report earnings of $3.39 for the next year, which is considerably above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.20 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, NorthWestern's total net liquidity was approximately $88.9 million, including $8.5 million of cash and $80.4 million of revolving credit facility availability. As of December 31, 2017, there were no letters of credit outstanding. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $323.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $289.0 million during FY16. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About NorthWestern Corp.

NorthWestern, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The Company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,660 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines as well as 385 transmission and distribution substations in Montana and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,560 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines as well as 126 substations in South Dakota.

NorthWestern was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, NorthWestern's stock rose 1.17%, ending the trading session at $51.67.

Volume traded for the day: 661.23 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 408.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.66%

After yesterday's close, NorthWestern's market cap was at $2.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

