LG's Optimized HVAC Solution to Take Center Stage at MCE 2018

Advanced Product Lineup Featuring Integrated Control and Optimal Efficiency to Enable Ultimate User Convenience

MILAN, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its advanced solutions and control systems in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) that highlight integrated control and optimal efficiency at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2018 from March 13-16 in Milan, Italy.

LG's booth features residential and commercial HVAC solutions customized for the European region. Especially its comprehensive heating solution lineup including the LG Therma V and the LG Hybrid Multi as well as its locally adapted VRF solution are expected to be the main attractions.

LG Therma V Split features convenient installation and a considerable upgrade to its performance. Also on display is the Hybrid Multi, boasting cost-efficiency as it offers cooling, heating and even hot water to minimize installation costs. The modular MULTI V M is targeting the European market with its highly flexible installation.

"Along with its display of advanced solutions at MCE, LG will continue to actively target the European HVAC industry with innovative solutions specifically customized for the market." said James Lee, Head of Air Solution Sales & Marketing Group.

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG Electronics' Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea's first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning truly represent LG's initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of "Innovation for a Better Life," the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art knowhow and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653664/LG_HVAC_solutions_MCE_2018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653665/LG_Heating_MCE_2018.jpg