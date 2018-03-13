Medical technology company Surgical Innovations Group reported "strong" financial results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the integration of Elemental Healthcare, acquired on 1 August, was now complete, with the group reporting "good progress" in product range development and in new and extended distribution relationships. It said its revenues were up by 44% to £8.75m, with revenues from Surgical Innovations (SI) branded products increasing 15% to £5.35m. ...

