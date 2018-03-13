Exploration and development company Botswana Diamonds has begun a drilling programme at the Ontevreden kimberlite pipe in South Africa, the company said on Monday. Ontevreden, which is part of the company's 72% owned Vutomi joint venture, contains many key diamond indicators typically seen in high grade kimberlite pipes and Botswana Diamonds will be initially drilling five holes at the site to ascertain more conclusive information on the diamond content. Chairman John Teeling, the veteran Irish ...

