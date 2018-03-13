Exploration project generation company Altus Strategies announced on Tuesday that it has defined a new 2.3km long gold prospect in western Mali. The Soa prospect, which lies on Altus' wholly owned Sebessounkoto Sud Licence, has numerous hard rock workings of up to 150m in length and shafts of 40m depth and historic sample results from the site show 0.68 g/t Au. Sampling of mining waste from the site returned grades of 5.18g/t, 3.98g/t and 2.4g/t Au. Steven Poulton, chief executive of Altus ...

