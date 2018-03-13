Shares in French Connection rallied on Tuesday as the fashion retailer reported a narrowing of its full-year losses and said it was close to returning to profitability. In the year to the end of January 2018, the company made a pre-tax loss of £2.3m compared to a £5.3m loss the year before, as revenue edged up 0.5% to £154m. Total retail revenue was down 5.5% to £83.1m but total wholesale revenue was 8.6% higher at £70.9m, while retail like-for-like sales grew 0.8%, down from a 4.4% ...

