Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE) today announced results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2018, the three months ended January 31, 2018.

Second Quarter FY 2018 Operational and Financial Highlights

(Results are for the 2nd quarter FY 2018 and are compared to the 2nd quarter FY 2017 except where otherwise noted.)

MAU (Monthly Active Users) for the last 30 days of the quarter increased 6.3% to 35.5 million from 33.4 million in the comparable period of 2017 driven primarily by strong growth in the emerging markets;

Total installs at January 31, 2018 increased 24.3% to 306.2 million from 246.3 million;

Quarterly revenue increased 18.4% to $3.04 million from $2.57 million;

Average revenue per MAU derived from our apps (ARPMAU) increased 15.2% for the quarter to $0.0273 from $0.0237, the sixth consecutive quarter of improvement;

Selling, General and Administration (SG&A) expense increased 11.8% to $2.59 million from $2.31 million. The FY18 spend included $469 thousand of costs incurred in connection with the launch of Zedge Premium and severance. Excluding those costs, SG&A would have decreased, mainly attributable to the cost reduction initiative implemented as of November 1, 2017;

Loss from operations during the quarter was $122 thousand, compared to a loss of $338 thousand. Excluding severance, income from operations would have been $52 thousand;

Zedge Premium, our marketplace offering that was launched on iOS in December 2017, is currently being rolled out on Android. Initial conversion rates specific to monetizable actions are positive;

Net loss per share of $0.02 in the 2nd quarter of FY 2018 compared to net loss per share of $0.03.

Management Remarks

"Q2 2018 was a solid quarter for Zedge with continued improvements in revenue, user growth and ARPMAU. Zedge Premium, which was introduced to iOS users in December, is off to a good start with encouraging conversion rates, which, while it is still very early, have steadily been improving. Furthermore, Zedge Premium is close to being fully rolled out on Android giving us scale. As previously indicated, building the marketplace will be an iterative process and we are happy with the experience thus far," said Tom Arnoy, CEO.

"We grew MAU by more than 2 million in the past quarter with the overwhelming majority of this growth in the emerging markets. Our growth strategy calls for optimizing the product for both well developed economies where advertising rates and disposable income are higher as well as in emerging markets where we have access to an untapped market. To this end, we rolled out an Android Go compliant version of Zedge to capitalize on this segment. Android Go is a version of Google's operating system crafted for low-end Android phones, which are becoming prevalent in certain emerging markets. Our goal is to use the combination of Zedge Premium, ongoing improvements in the flagship product and new content offerings to draw more users into the app resulting in continued user growth and improved monetization."

Jonathan Reich, CFO and COO of Zedge, said, "Our focused approach continues serving us well. Year over year, SG&A increased 11.8% to $2.59 million from $2.31 million, primarily attributable to the costs incurred in connection with Zedge Premium and severance totaling $469 thousand. The cost cutting measures we implemented, including headcount reduction, have trimmed SG&A spend outside of those two items. We are excited by the opportunities that we see ahead of us, will continue investing propitiously in order to turn these into reality and manage our expenses to drive shareholder value."

Financial Results by Quarter (in thousands of USD, other than Loss per Share and ARPMAU)

Q2 Q2 % Change Q2 Q1 % Change FY '18 FY '17 DELTA FY '18 FY '18 DELTA Revenue 3,045 2,572 473 18.4 3,045 2,659 386 14.5 Direct Cost of Revenue 356 412 ($56 -13.6 356 372 ($16 -4.3 Total SG&A 2,586 2,314 272 11.8 2,586 2,972 ($386 -13.0 Depreciation Amortization 225 184 41 22.3 225 157 68 43.3 Loss from Operations ($122 ($338 216 -63.9 ($122 ($842 720 -85.5 Net (Loss)/Gain from FX Other ($39 ($10 ($29 290.0 ($39 8 ($47 -587.5 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12 ($22 34 -154.5 12 ($14 26 -185.7 Net Loss ($173 ($326 153 -46.9 ($173 ($820 647 -78.9 Loss Per Share (0.02 ($0.03 0.01 -33.3 ($0.02 ($0.08 0.06 -75.0 Total Current Assets Less Total Current Liabilities 4,353 5,807 (1,454 -25.0 4,353 4,242 111 2.6 MAU (Million) 35.5 33.4 2.1 6.3 35.5 33.4 2.1 6.3 Total Installs (Million) 306.2 246.3 59.9 24.3 306.2 288.8 17.4 6.0 ARPMAU 0.0273 0.0237 0.0036 15.2 0.0273 0.0256 0.0017 6.6

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Forward Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Zedge

Zedge is a content platform, and global leader in smartphone personalization, with more than 300 million app installs and over 35 million monthly active users. People use Zedge to make their smartphones more personal; to express their emotions, tastes and interests using wallpapers, icons, widgets, ringtones and more. The Zedge platform enables brands, artists and creators to share their smartphone personalization content with their fans in order to extend their reach, reinforce their message and gain valuable insight into how customers interact with their content.

ZEDGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) January 31, July 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands, except par value) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,160 4,580 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 at January 31, 2018 and July 31, 2017 1,819 1,712 Prepaid expenses 284 315 Other current assets 320 427 Total current assets 6,583 7,034 Property and equipment, net 3,098 2,678 Goodwill 2,586 2,518 Other assets 299 301 Total assets 12,566 12,531 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 277 33 Accrued expenses 1,944 1,840 Due to IDT Corporation 9 36 Total current liabilities 2,230 1,909 Total liabilities 2,230 1,909 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-2,400; no shares issued Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-2,600; 525 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2018 and July 31, 2017 5 5 Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-40,000; 9,532 and 9,123 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2018 and July 31, 2017, respectively 95 91 Additional paid-in capital 22,048 21,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (482 (584 Accumulated deficit (11,330 (10,336 Total stockholders' equity 10,336 10,622 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 12,566 12,531

ZEDGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues 3,045 2,572 5,704 4,955 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of capitalized software and technology development costs included below) 356 412 728 780 Selling, general and administrative 2,586 2,314 5,558 4,070 Depreciation and amortization 225 184 382 322 Write-off of capitalized software and technology development costs 9 Loss from operations (122 (338 (964 (226 Interest and other income 4 7 14 8 Net (loss) gain resulting from foreign exchange transactions (43 (17 (45 33 Loss before income taxes (161 (348 (995 (185 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12 (22 (2 (21 Net loss (173 (326 (993 (164 Other comprehensive income (loss): Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment 239 (14 102 59 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 239 (14 102 59 Total comprehensive income (loss) 66 (340 (891 (105 Loss per share attributable to Zedge, Inc. common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.02 (0.03 (0.10 (0.02 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share: Basic and diluted 9,749 9,413 9,703 9,337

ZEDGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended January 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands) Operating activities Net loss (993 (164 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 382 322 Deferred income taxes 6 5 Stock-based compensation 272 143 Write-off of capitalized software and technology development costs 9 Stock issued to FreeForm noteholders 242 Change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (107 51 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138 (258 Other assets (4 (2 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 344 335 Due to IDT Corporation (27 (222 Deferred revenue (14 Net cash provided by operating activities 253 205 Investing activities Capitalized software and technology development costs and purchase of equipment (798 (757 Net cash used in investing activities (798 (757 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 91 166 Net cash provided by financing activities 91 166 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 34 12 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (420 (374 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,580 5,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,160 5,604

