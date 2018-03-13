TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its electric vehicle (EV) service, designed to help drivers make informed decisions about when and where to charge their vehicles, is now available in North America. The TomTom EV Service is a live service available to automakers and their suppliers, and includes almost 11,000 charging locations across the USA and Canada at launch, with more locations to come.

The TomTom EV Service provides real-time availability for charging points, reducing anxiety for drivers about how far they can travel on their current charge, as well as other essential information such as opening hours, payment methods and connector types.

Olaf Gietelink, VP Product Marketing, TomTom Automotive, commented: "For the electric car market to grow, it's important that we reduce the barriers to entry, one of which is range anxiety. We're excited to launch the TomTom EV Service in North America, increasing driver peace of mind and as a result making ownership of electric vehicles even more attractive."

At the Geneva Motorshow earlier this month, TomTom announced that Hyundai and Kia drivers in Europe would be among the first to benefit from the TomTom EV Service, starting in the second half of 2018.

The service, which first launched in Europe in September 2017, now covers more than 45,000 charging stations with real-time availability information, globally.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

