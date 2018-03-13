Milking Robots Market Worth $2.61 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmilking robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for milk and milk products, need for automation, and high labor costs are anticipated to drive the market.

The milk production industry has witnessed an increase in herd size and demand for milk in the past few years. A prominent factor driving market growth is high labor costs. Robotics and automation technology has increased production capacities and operational efficiencies of milk producers. Furthermore, it is encouraging milk producers to adopt automation systems. Primary applications of milking robot systems include collecting and routing animals, cleaning teats, and milking operations.

The multi-stall unit segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast years. Increase in herd size has elevated the adoption of automation and robotic systems in the dairy farming industry. Advantages bestowed by the technology include higher efficiency in milk production, elimination of labor, increased milking efficiencies and frequency, and consistent quality.

The key market participants in the milking robots market include DeLaval, Inc.; BouMatic;GEA Group AG;Fullwood Ltd.; and Lely Holding S.A.R.L. Vendors are expected to witness a rise in demand for robotic solutions over the forecast years, owing to increasing technological advancements.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of System (Single-stall, Multi-stall, Rotary System), By Herd Size (Up to 100, Between 100-1,000, Above 1,000), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/milking-robots-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The multi-stall segment is presumed to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of around 13.0% over the forecast period

The above 1,000 herd segment will contribute significantly to market growth, owing to benefits such as increased performance and efficiency provided by systems used for this herd size

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, owing to increased demand for milk and milk products and growing herd sizes in India and China

Grand View Research has segmented the global milking robots market based on type of robotic system, herd size, and region:

Milking Robotics Type of Robot System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Single-Stall Unit Multi-Stall Unit Rotary System

Milking Robotics Herd Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Up to 100 Between 100-1,000 Above 1,000

Milking Robotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of the World



