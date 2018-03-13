Global Valves Market to be Worth US$ 117,800 Mn in 2026, Observes Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research theglobal Valves marketwas valued at US$ 60,906.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 117,865.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global valves market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at CAGR of about 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

Rising oil & gas exploration activities are driving the global valves market:

Global valves market is majorly driven due to increasing number of oil & gas exploration activities in regions like North America and Middle East & Africa. Valves act as key components in the onshore and offshore oil and gas activities, where there has been an increase in their application due to the adverse corrosive conditions and high pressure conditions experienced on refineries and production platforms. Demand for valves is consistently increasing due to the benefits they offer in terms of pressure or temperature control throughout upstream, midstream, and downstream activities in the oil & gas industry. Furthermore, high growth in the pipelines sector along with the developments in the renewable energy projects are driving the demand for the valves.

Download Sample PDF Brochure athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15848

Valves Market: Scope of the Report

The report offers detailed segmentation based on the product type and industry. In product type, ball valves segment held the higher market share in 2016 contributing to the highest revenue for market. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. This is mainly attributed to the rising usage of these valves in the residential sector for flow control mechanism of water flow, room heating, and gas systems among others. Certain industry verticals such as chemicals, pulp & paper, and wastewater management also utilize these type of valves. Butterfly valves segment is predicted to rise with the significant CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Butterfly valves use a disc for regulating the flow of fluids. Butterfly control valves have various applications in the industrial sector such as in reverse osmosis, brine flow control, steam systems, desalination systems, and petroleum production and refining among others.

Furthermore, amongst the industries covered in the report water & waste water treatment industry was the topmost revenue generating segment which contributed almost 21% of the global revenue of valves market. Rising number of water treatment plants across the world has propelled the adoption of various valves in the wastewater treatment sector. On the other hand, oil & gas industry is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The demand for valves in the oil and gas industry is primarily due to its application in each stream (upstream, midstream, and downstream) of the oil & gas industry. The valves applications in the oil & gas industry includes flow isolation, automatic re-circulation, gas outlet back pressure control, and slug catching among others. Demand for valves in this industry is continuously increasing due to the benefits they offer in terms of pressure or temperature control throughout upstream, midstream and downstream activities.

Get Discount on this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=15848

Global Valves Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global valves market comprises of large as well as mid-sized valve manufacturers and suppliers. The vendors present in valves market are currently focusing on introducing efficient valves with increased pressure control capacities. Moreover, the vendors are adopting partnership and acquisition strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market.

Some other significant players engaged in Valves market include Industrial Scientific AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc, General Electric Company, Goodwin International Ltd, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation and KITZ Corporation.

Browse Press Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/valve-market.htm

Market Segmentation: Global Valves Market

By Product Type

Pressure Reducing Valves

Safety/Relief Valves

Control Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Other Valves

By Industry

Oil & Gas LNG Petroleum Upstream Midstream Downstream Petrochemical Power Fossils Coal & Oil Natural Gas Nuclear Power Other Power Chemicals Marine Construction Pulp & Paper Mining Water & Waste Water Treatment Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the valves market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Burner Management System (BMS) Market (Component - Hardware (Actuators and Controllers, Flame Detectors, Shut-off Valves, Ignition Units, and Alarms and Shutdowns) and Software; Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, and Electricity; Application - Boilers, Furnace, and Kilns and Ovens; End Use - Oil and Gas, Power, Chemicals, Mining, Metal and Mineral (MMM), Refining, Water, Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Glass, Ceramics, Alternate Fuel, Building, Automotive, and Printing & Publishing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/burner-management-system-market.html

(Component - Hardware (Actuators and Controllers, Flame Detectors, Shut-off Valves, Ignition Units, and Alarms and Shutdowns) and Software; Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, and Electricity; Application - Boilers, Furnace, and Kilns and Ovens; End Use - Oil and Gas, Power, Chemicals, Mining, Metal and Mineral (MMM), Refining, Water, Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Glass, Ceramics, Alternate Fuel, Building, Automotive, and Printing & Publishing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/burner-management-system-market.html Plain Bearing Market ( Bearing Types - Journal, Linear, Thrust; By End Use - Automotive, Industrial (Aerospace, Energy, Construction Machinery, Farm and Garden Machinery, Oilfield, Machinery)) - Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2016 - 2024:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plain-bearing-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/