Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market Expected to be Valued at $12.9 Billion by 2023, Electronic Components to Witness Highest Growth: A New Market Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Researchannounces the launch of a new research report on Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Regional, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Parts Type (Hardware, Bearings, Electronic Components, and Machined Parts), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, and Parts Brokers), by End-User Type (OE Sales and Aftermarket Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market: Highlights

Stratview Research foresees a robust growth in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market over the next five years (2018 - 2023), to be worth $12.9 billion by 2023, which offers an attractive opportunity to the tier-II and tier-III players of the global aerospace & defense industry to align themselves with the market growth.

The author of the market research report cited increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing share of wide-body aircraft in commercial aircraft deliveries, increasing aircraft fleet size, an advancement in technology, and rising demand for lightweight and high corrosion-resistant fasteners as the key factors that are proliferating the demand for c-class parts in the global aerospace & defense industry.

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the c-class parts market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of major programs, such as B787, B737, A320 family, and A350XWB; rising demand for lightweight c-class parts; upcoming aircraft programs or variants of existing programs; and rising global commercial aircraft fleet across regions are the major growth drivers of the segment. The aircraft type is also likely to witness the highest growth as well, over the next five years.

Hardware components dominated the c-class parts market with in 2017 and will continue to remain so in near future as well. Electronic components are projected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, driven by an increasing use of electronic components in the avionics, electrical interconnect harnesses, cabin lighting, IFE (In-Flight Entertainment), air frame, landing gear, engine, flight control, hydraulic system and fuel system.

Register here for a free sample of the 250-page detailed report

North America is expected to remain the leading region in the aerospace & defense c-class parts market since it is the manufacturing hub of the major tier players and aerospace & defense OEMs. The region is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as well. Asia-Pacific region experienced the highest growth during the last five years and is expected to remain the fastest-growing market over the next five years as well.

The global aerospace & defense c-class parts market is moderately consolidated with the presence of more than 500 players. The key players are PCC Fasteners, Arconic Fastening Systems, Lisi Aerospace, RBC Bearings, Stanley Black & Decker, Amphenol Aerospace, TriMas Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Triumph Group, NTN Corporation, LMI Aerospace, and National Aerospace Fasteners.

New product development, collaboration with tier players and OEMs, and formation of long-term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

The mentioned reports provide respective market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The reports' structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

The global aerospace & defense c-class parts market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Part Type:

Hardware Parts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bearing Parts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electronic Components (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Machined Parts(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Distributors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Parts Brokers(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by End-User Type

OE Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket Sales(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country/Sub-Region Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market by Aircraft Type, by Component Type, by Material Type, by Process Type and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Composites, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

RiteshGandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail:sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

