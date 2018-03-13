coMakeIT, a niche provider of product engineering services to software businesses, announced the launch of its Technology Innovation Center (TIC).

Announcing this new initiative, Steven ten Napel, CEO of coMakeIT stated:

"The charter of our TIC is to help drive innovation for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), which are being challenged with significant technology and business model disruption. We believe that to deal with these forces of disruption, most ISVs will either transform into platforms or become part of a platform ecosystem, and innovation is key for achieving success in this endeavor. coMakeIT is ideally positioned as a competent technology partner to assist ISVs in this process."

coMakeIT strengthened its executive management team through the addition of Thijs Petteras its new CTO. Thijs is an accomplished technology expert with an impressive track record, and is brought on board to help customers leverage exponential technologies, and drive innovation.

Thijs Petter, who will lead the TIC, stated:

"Our TIC is explicitly setup to bridge the gap between the potential of emerging technologies and their practical usage in a complex business and regulatory environment. Focus of TIC will be to marry theory with practice, and make innovation work for our customers. The center will continuously evaluate disruptive technologies and bring them into practice through execution of PoCs, partnerships with technology vendors, trainings, and participation in beta programs."

coMakeIT's TIC is setup with a team of experienced architects, having leading-edge skills and capabilities in the following hot areas:

Systems of Intelligence and experience based on AI/ML, AR/VR Connected platforms and product clouds based on IoT Development and deployment of cloud and digital-native applications using scalable and flexible architectures based on MASA, and event-driven frameworks such as AKKA Descriptive, Diagnostic, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics from big data

Founded in 2006, and based in Baarn, Netherlands, coMakeIT provides Product Engineering and Transformation services to software businesses. With its' unique, co-Innovation platform TOP CloudTM, and state-of-the-art delivery facilities in Hyderabad, India with 300+ people, coMakeIT helps software companies realize their product and technology goals through dedicated co-innovation teams

