Huawei Positioned as a Leader in Data Center Hardware Platforms for SDN

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the new report "The Forrester Wave': Hardware Platforms For Software-Defined Networking, Q1 2018" published by Forrester Research, a top technology industry research and advisory firm. This was the first time for Forrester Research to evaluate data center hardware platforms for software-defined networking (SDN) and included nine players in the industry. According to this report, CloudEngine series switches, core components in Huawei CloudFabric Solution, had the highest score in the product strategy category and the third highest score in the current offering and market presence categories. We believe this is a testament to Huawei becoming a global leader in data center networks.

Infrastructure and operations professionals from a growing number of enterprises are employing data center hardware platforms for SDN to improve customer experience and service efficiency. The hardware platforms are expected to meet enterprise requirements for various phases in the evolution from traditional data centers toward private clouds and hybrid clouds. This means that the hardware platforms must be open and flexible and be able to evolve over the next 5 to 7 years.

Huawei CloudEngine series switches provide the industry's most extensive product portfolio and a unified, open, and programmable architecture, enabling smooth evolution from traditional data center networks toward the SDN and multicloud. In addition, they provide standard APIs for collaborating with third-party computing platforms, controllers, and automated management tools to meet customers' flexible demands and provide mature integrated deployment capabilities.

Forrester Research fully recognized Huawei's market position in the report, stating: "Huawei, the fastest-growing networking vendor in our evaluation, ...has one of the largest data networking portfolios and retains the largest networking market share within China, with a strong presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America."

Zhong Kaisheng, President of Huawei Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line, said: "We are proud that Forrester Research has positioned Huawei as a Leader in data center hardware platforms for SDN. Huawei CloudEngine series switches have been recognized by the market for their industry-leading switching capacity as well as excellent openness and scalability. In the future, Huawei will assist enterprises in building intent-driven networks with more automation and intelligence capabilities, facilitating their business success."

Since being launched in 2012, Huawei CloudFabric Solution and CloudEngine series switches have maintained a strong growth momentum and developed many commercial practices with leading next-generation network platforms in industries such as cloud service provider, finance, media & entertainment, and telecom carrier. Huawei CloudFabric has been deployed by more than 2,800 enterprises in over 120 countries.

For more information about Huawei CloudFabric Solution, please visit http://e.huawei.com/go/cloudfabric.

Contact:

Kiara Kang

Numberï¼š+86 10 82829670

Kangran@huawei.com