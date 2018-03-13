

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted a new supplemental Biologics License Application and granted Priority Review for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy. The application is seeking approval for KEYTRUDA as a treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.



The FDA has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of June 28, 2018. The application, which is seeking accelerated approval for the new indication, is based in part on data from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial.



