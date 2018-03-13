Master Investor Show to see Record Numbers of Private Investors at Annual Event

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- 10% rise in delegates from 2017

Master Investor Show - the annual conference for private investors - is anticipating record numbers for this year's event with more than 5,000 delegates registered, an increase of 10% on 2017.

Now in its 16th year, Master Investor Show is the 'Glastonbury Festival' ofretail investment forums and puts visitors together with public and private companies of varying sizes. This year's Master Investor Show takes place at the Business Design Centre in London on 17 March.

Traditionally, Master Investor Show has attracted a certain profile of visitor. Nearly half the visitors surveyed[1] at the 2017 event were aged between 45-64, with the majority being male (84%). Only 13% were aged between 25-44. This year, the event is expected to see a younger and more diverse crowd.



Amanda Taylor, Head of Business Development for Master Investor said: "It's great to see a more diverse demographic in ticket registrations and also amongst our exhibiting companies this year. We feel this shift reflects changing investor attitudes. Companies are engaging their audiences in more innovative ways than ever before and the result is a more inclusive environment for people to learn and grow as an investor."

40 guest speakers will speak across four stages. Main Stage presentations include:

Mike Sangster , Senior Vice-President Investor Relations for Total S.A. 'The Future of Marijuana: Opportunities and Challenges' panel session. Participants include Nuuvera's Antonio Costanzo ; FastForward Innovations' Ed Mcdermott , Volteface's Steve Moore . Tom Stevenson , Investment Director for Personal Investing, Fidelity International. Budapest Stock Exchange; Central and Eastern Europe's second most liquid stock market. QuotedData; the award-winning sponsored research house.

This year's event will see more public companies exhibiting, ranging in market size from £5 million to £100 billion. Visitors will be able to meet listed companies from the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Hungary, and Australia. The €115bn oil giant Total S.A. is one of the large cap exhibitors at the show and will be looking to add to its existing 400,000 retail investor base.

James Hudson, Partnerships Manager at Master Investor added: "It is encouraging that large international companies like Total see the importance of interacting with retail investors. It's also a great testimonial for Master Investor and the quality of delegates that attend the event each year."

For the second year running, Fidelity International is the headline sponsor of the event. Other sponsors include: London South East, Budapest Stock Exchange, QuotedData, Deutsche Börse Cash Market, KPMG, Connection Capital, InterQuest Group, Orient Capital, eToro, Edison and Investor Relations Society.

