

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen dropped against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen slipped to a weekly low of 113.17 against the franc, near 3-week low of 132.37 against the euro and near a 2-week low of 149.01 against the pound, from its early highs of 112.18, 131.11 and 147.77, respectively.



The yen dropped to near 3-week lows of 78.59 versus the kiwi and 84.46 against the aussie, off its early high of 77.56 and a 4-day high of 83.63, respectively.



The yen fell to near a 2-week low of 107.27 against the greenback, reversing from an early 4-day high of 106.25.



The yen weakened to 83.44 against the loonie, from an early 4-day high of 82.74.



If the yen drops further, it may find support around 110.0 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 135.00 against the euro, 151.00 against the pound, 85.00 against the loonie, 80.00 versus the kiwi and 86.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX