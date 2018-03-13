Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ) 13-March-2018 / 11:16 GMT/BST London, UK, 13 March 2018 *Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ)* Renergen represents a unique opportunity for investors. The company holds the first, and currently only, onshore petroleum production right in South Africa. While it is already producing and selling gas, production is set to accelerate in the next 18 months as it moves to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, primarily serving the growing domestic heavy duty truck market. The move to LNG also unlocks the potential to extract and sell helium, adding material upside to economics (c 35% upside to NAV). With gross 2P reserves of 142 bcf of methane and c 2.2% of additional helium (Renergen 90% WI), our risked core NAV on a fully diluted basis is ZAR19.0/share. We estimate additional funding of c ZAR240m is required to become self-funding, in addition to a secured ZAR218m of term loan. Renergen has contingent access to a ZAR218m debt facility from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). In addition to debt we calculate a further ZAR240m is required to be self-funding, that we assume to come from equity. On a fully diluted basis, our risked valuation for the 2P reserves is ZAR19.0/share, of which ZAR13.8/share is from LNG. Our risked valuation for the 1P reserves alone is ZAR7.0/share, while contingent resources could add substantially to the valuation in time. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Ian McLelland, +44 (0)20 3077 5756 Elaine Reynolds, +44 (0)20 3077 5713 Sanjeev Bahl, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 oilandgas@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 663469 13-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3e65820132024ed442cd84d489fe542&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=663469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2018 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)