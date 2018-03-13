asdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN Name



DK0060034353 Nordjyske Bank



Nordjyske Bank A/S has been given observation status, as Jyske Bank has made a conditional voluntary offer to aquire all outstanding shares in Nordjyske Bank A/S.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 13 March 2018.



