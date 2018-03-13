Flashbay to Attend the 2018 B2B Marketing Expo at the London Excel Centre

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flashbay, the world leader in customised Promotional Technology products is excited to attend its first ever B2B Marketing Expo at the Excel Centre in London. The show is taking place on the 21st and 22nd of March, and is Europe's biggest marketing event with over 700 exhibitors in attendance. Flashbay has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the 'Best Offline Marketer' prize at the 2018 B2B Marketing Expo Awards, beating hundreds of businesses on its first ever appearance at the expo.

Flashbay is an internationally renowned company with offices spanning 5 countries and 4 continents. Their European Headquarters is based in Imperial Wharf, London and houses over 120 sales staff from across Europe. They have sold Branded USB Flash Drives, Power Banks, Headphone and Speaker products to a range of companies to date; from FTSE 100 multinationals to fast-growing start-ups, government organisations, schools and charities. Flashbay has served over 100,000 organisations to date.

With some of the fastest lead times in the industry, thanks to a Flashbay owned manufacturing and production facility, they guarantee the highest quality promotional items coupled with unrivalled customer service and aftersales support.

Flashbay's Global Events Manager Gareth Howill says, "The B2B Marketing Expo is one of the biggest marketing events in London. We look forward to representing Flashbay and meeting with prospective buyers from a range of industries. We are confident in our new and existing product ranges, and have worked hard to deliver the very best promotional technology items out there."

CEO Steve Webster says, "The B2B Marketing Expo will be a great opportunity to meet with senior stakeholders from the world's largest businesses, but also engage with the many high-profile speakers at the event, many of whom are our existing clients. Part of Flashbay's success lies in its ability to adapt to what our customers want, and we are therefore very interested in hearing what various industry leaders are saying about where their businesses and markets are heading."

Flashbay can be found at stand number 1123 and is the lead sponsor of Seminar Hall 18. The company will be providing complimentary sample packs to exhibit attendees.

Flashbay is the World's No.1 business-to-business (B2B) supplier of logo branded Promotional Technology products. From the smallest schools to the largest multinationals, we offer an attractive range of designs within our Memory, Power and Audio categories, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. Our product lines include Flash Drives, Power Banks, Speakers, Headphones and a host of related technology products and accessories which allow our customers the unparalleled ability to promote their brands with confidence on the global stage.

