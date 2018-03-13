Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA

With a focus on further European expansion, the marketing analytics leader hires Lucien van der Hoeven to lead client engagement and business development.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Analytic Partners, a global leader in marketing analytics, announced that Lucien van der Hoeven has been hired as General Manager, Client Engagement & Business Development for EMEA.

As GM-EMEA, Van der Hoeven will focus on helping clients drive success and sustainable competitive advantage through identifying marketing-driven business opportunities and a better understanding their customers.

Since 2000, Analytic Partners has helped the world's top brands improve marketing results through proprietary technology, analytics and high-touch consultative services. As a global, independent firm, Analytic Partners provides unbiased insights to help companies generate marketing ROI and drive bottom-line growth.

"Lucien is passionate about helping companies excel, making big data work intelligently, and leading teams to succeed," said Nancy Smith, CEO of Analytic Partners. "By leading our multiple locations across the EMEA region, Lucien will focus on helping brands turn data into expertise."

Lucien joins Analytic Partners with over 30 years of experience in companies such as Accenture Digital, MarketShare, and GfK.Fluent in English, Dutch, German, and French, he has a broad EMEA track record and diverse experience across CPG, retail, finance, telco, automotive, and healthcare. In addition, Lucien has helped companies throughout the analytics value chain, impacting client results in procurement, finance, HR, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

"Analytic Partners has built strong long-term relationships with clients, helping them to continually build deep knowledge about marketing, customers, and competitors," said Lucien. "I look forward to working with our teams and clients to convert this knowledge to strategies that improve performance and, through those successes, grow our relationships and business."

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is a global marketing analytics company that leverages adaptive modeling techniques and tools to help companies generate better marketing ROI, drive growth and, ultimately, grow closer to their customers. We work with marketers to build deep knowledge about brands, customers and competitors that is converted into sound strategies aimed at improving business performance.www.analyticpartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653204/MG_4751L.jpg

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/427254/Analytic_Partners_Logo.jpg