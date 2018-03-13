HighJump Unveils Winners of its Inaugural Customer Innovation Awards at Elevate 2018

Awards recognize outstanding supply chain achievements using HighJump's solutions

MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces the winners of its new customer innovation awards at its annual user conference, Elevate. Winners were chosen based on their progressive and innovative use of HighJump's solutions to evolve their operations to meet the increasingly complex demands of today's supply chain landscape.

This industry is changing rapidly. Supply chain professionals must juggle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks to meet the expectations of today's consumers. Winners of the customer innovation awards integrated HighJump's solutions to make this possible, transforming their workflows and using creative thinking to achieve outstanding business benefits, putting them on a trajectory towards the supply chain of the future.

The recipients for 2018 include:

Convoy of Hope - Stand-Out Business Benefits: The faith-based, humanitarian organization used HighJump Warehouse Edge to automate processes and expand the global reach of its feeding initiatives. This includes recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The faith-based, humanitarian organization used HighJump Warehouse Edge to automate processes and expand the global reach of its feeding initiatives. This includes recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Mr. Price Group - Compelling Transformation Story: HighJump Warehouse Advantage user and one of South Africa's largest fashion retailers enlisted HighJump professional services, iWMS and Fortna to move five trading divisions from two non-automated merchandise facilities to a single, largely automated facility in under four months.

HighJump Warehouse Advantage user and one of largest fashion retailers enlisted HighJump professional services, iWMS and Fortna to move five trading divisions from two non-automated merchandise facilities to a single, largely automated facility in under four months. Parts Town - Thinking Outside of the Box: The fast-growing provider of genuine OEM restaurant parts used HighJump Warehouse Advantage to tap into automation and robotics with the addition of advanced goods-to-person technology AutoStore.

The fast-growing provider of genuine OEM restaurant parts used HighJump Warehouse Advantage to tap into automation and robotics with the addition of advanced goods-to-person technology AutoStore. Angie's Transportation - Overcoming Adversity: After losing everything in one of the worst fires in the history of St. Louis, Missouri , the dry and refrigerated carrier used HighJump Transportation Management to get operations back up and running the next day.

"HighJump cares about its customers like no one else in the industry," said Chad Collins, CEO of HighJump. "Formally recognizing members of the HighJump customer family with our new customer innovation awards exemplifies this, while showcasing our commitment to providing the tools and services that empower them to meet their business goals."

HighJump Elevate is March 11 -14, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. In its 12th year, Elevate brings together more than 700 supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning about the latest advances of HighJump's unique line of services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.

Further information on the awards, including a full list of finalists, is available here.

About HighJump

HighJump is a global provider of supply chain management software that streamlines the flow of inventory and information from supplier to store shelf. Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 3 years running, HighJump employs more than 440 team members worldwide, and supports more than 4,000 customers in 66 countries, ranging from SME business to global enterprises.

HighJump's functionally rich and highly adaptable end-to-end solutions help users achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability, from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab. HighJump's suite of warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobile delivery and retail solutions allow users to seamlessly drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue by delivering goods faster and more profitably.

