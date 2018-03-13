ERS Electronic Announces That Its Industry-Leading AirCoolPRIME Thermal Chuck Technology Will Soon Be Available for 200mm Wafer Testing

MUNICH and SHANGHAI, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ERS electronic, the leader in the market of thermal test solutions for semiconductor, is today announcing that its AirCoolÂPRIME thermal chucks will soon be available in 200mm format.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653112/ERS_electronic_GmbH_Logo.jpg )



AirCoolÂPRIME, which saves engineers 60% of soak time in testing, was launched four months ago in 300mm format and has already been adopted by several semiconductor vendors. ERS will now launch the smaller 200mm wafer chuck format to meet growing customer demand.

ERS's cutting-edge thermal management chuck technology enables top-notch performance and unique features, including the lowest soaking times within the test cycle, ultra-low noise capability in the single-digit Femto-Ampere (fA) range and, with the help of the PRIME Thermo Shield (PTS), a significant reduction in transition time.

As with the 300mm version, the new 200mm chuck can be configured for different temperatures ranging from -65°C to up to 300°C. In addition, the system can now go as low as -10°C without a chiller and as low as -40°C with a new very compact chiller.

"We're really excited to be able to offer our customers AirCoolÂPRIME technology in 200mm wafer format," said Laurent Giai-Miniet, CSMO, ERS Electronic. "The market responded so well to our 300mm AirCoolÂPRIME product that we have accelerated the availability of the technology for 200mm. The wafer probing market is growing and the 200mm format remains very important for our customers."

ERS will begin shipping 200mm chuck AirCool© PRIME in Q4 2018, for immediate integration mainly into the MPI Corporation TS2000-SE probe stations.

"Co-developing the AirCool/i>PRIME technology with ERS has enabled significant advancements beyond the above mentioned features such as a 40% reduction in transition times, almost 50% less clean dry air consumption, maintaining unique thermal range flexibility and field upgradability," says Stojan Kanev, General Manager MPI Corporation's AST Division. "We've been very successful with the 300mm AirCoolÂPRIME based systems and are delighted to offer this technology in our 200mm platforms later this year."

Contact:

Sophia Oldeide

Tel.: +47-4733-2776

Email: oldeide@ers-gmbh.de