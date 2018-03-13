Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio Enters Strategic Partnership with Phanes Therapeutics to Accelerate Discovery and Development of Phanes' Novel Oncology Agents

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces that it has been selected by Phanes Therapeutics as a strategic partner to advance their oncology drug discovery pipeline.

CrownBio provides the world's largest collection of Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) models and is a leading provider of integrated oncology solutions that enable development of cutting-edge cancer treatments. Phanes will gain access to CrownBio's clinically relevant CDX models, exclusive PDX models and robust in vitro assays to propel their innovative drug discovery pipeline.

Dr. Ming Wang, President and CEO of Phanes Therapeutics, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, "We are an innovative drug discovery company with a robust pipeline and need access to top notch in vivo pharmacology efficacy models to quickly evaluate and advance our lead molecules. We are very glad to partner with CrownBio. They have very unique MuPrime models, as well as Humanized GEMMs (HuGEMM) and Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) models for our oncology programs. We look forward to a productive partnership."

"We are very pleased that Phanes Therapeutics has selected us as a trusted partner to advance their leading-edge oncology compounds," said Laurie Heilmann, CrownBio's Chief Business Officer. "Our unique capabilities will help Phanes efficiently and thoroughly assess drugs in their pipeline to identify and advance candidates showing the most promise for improved treatment of cancer."

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/)is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics is a biotech company with strong innovative drug discovery and development programs in metabolic complications and oncology areas. It was founded by former Janssen/J&J Vice President Ming Wang, PhD, MBA. The company focuses exclusively on biologics drug discovery with multiple first-in-class and best-in-class molecules in its pipeline. For more information on Phanes, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

