Hemp, Inc. Signs Lucrative Consultant Agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a consulting agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE), a scientific research development company, to provide consulting services in an effort to help HQ Global Education, Inc. expand into the hemp-CBD industry. According to the agreement, HQGE will receive professional, ongoing, consulting services in the hemp-CBD market, specifically in the areas of growing high quality organically-grown CBD-rich hemp, harvesting, extracting and creating a variety of high-end CBD products for its business and partnerships in the industry.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) said, "This agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc. is a natural fit for both our companies and the timing couldn't be better. The hemp industry is projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020." This statistic includes the all-natural, non-psychoactive supplement cannabidiol (CBD) that is derived from the industrial hemp plant. Cannabidiol helps boost both human and animal endocannabinoid systems. With CBDs taking America by storm due to its medicinal and health benefits, HQ Global Education, Inc. executives feel this is the perfect time to enter the market. The enormous growth potential of the CBD market will provide HQ Global Education, Inc. with a pipeline of opportunities they can take advantage of by using their extensive industry research and voluminous body of information on specific CBD combinations through their Educational and Extraction divisions.

CBD is one of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in marijuana and hemp. Unlike the better-known compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it won't cause a high. However, thousands of studies have demonstrated that CBD clearly possesses a potent array of therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant and neuroprotective properties.

CBD that is derived from hemp is legal to import and purchase in all 50 U.S. states, without a prescription. Additionally, cannabidiol itself isn't listed in the Controlled Substances Act like THC and marijuana. With the recent influx in competition and a lack of regulation, consumers must educate themselves to ensure they are buying high-quality CBD. Hemp, Inc.'s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor, housed in its 85,000 square-foot multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility, in Spring Hope, North Carolina, utilizes a super extraction process to extract the purest, healthiest oils.

