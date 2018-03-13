Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the pan-European alternative asset management and investment company, and SPRIM Ventures, a world-class global medical and scientific consultancy firm, today announced the initial closing of their first venture capital fund, TKS1, which will focus on early stage investments in med-tech and life science companies. Total committed capital for the fund as of its initial closing is US$50 million.

This unique partnership combines Tikehau Capital's background in pioneering new initiatives and proven successful investment track record with SPRIM's domain expertise and experience in the healthcare industry.

Administered out of Singapore and with investment sizes ranging between US$500,000 and US$5 million, TKS1 provides early stage capital to innovative companies offering solutions that move science forward in the health sector, contribute to the transition from intervention to prediction, diagnosis and monitoring while enabling life science companies globally to develop therapeutics faster and more economically.

TKS1 has already seeded the following five companies

ObvioHealth: the first 100% online and mobile app interface to execute clinical-compliant trials. As it removes the costly overhead of physical site visits and brings the trial directly to the mobile device of each subject, the digital platform allows faster and cheaper delivery of trials than traditional model.

For more information, please visit www.obviohealth.com

Fibronosticsa discovery platform developing non-invasive algorithm-based diagnostics to improve treatment outcomes, facilitate screening of specific diseases and help prognosis in various chronic conditions. Fibronostics is currently partnering Fitness First, one of the largest gym clubs in the world, to provide its members in Singapore with an access to one of its algorithm, HealthFACTR which spots risk levels for diabetes, heart disease, stroke and liver.

For more information, please visit www.fibronostics.com

Travecta TherapeuticsTravecta Therapeutics is a company that develops novel chemistry for delivery of therapies to the brain. Travecta is based on the research of Prof. David Silver derived from discoveries made at Duke-NUS Medical School and leverages a discovery platform to identify, simplify and categorize small molecules for enabling their transport across the blood-brain barrier.

For more information, please visit www.travectatherapeutics.com

BabynosticsBabynostics aims to address unmet health needs such as pre-term birth and cognitive developmental problems in infants by providing pregnant women with infant milk and high-end supplements. Babynostics develops Active Lipid Therapeutics enabled to cross the blood brain barrier and the blood retinal barrier by leveraging the MFSD2A a transporter for the essential omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid and Lysophospatidylcholine (LPC) lipids discovery licensed from Duke-NUS Medical School. Babynostics develops a series of lipid compounds targeting cognitive development in preterm infants as well as specific targeted conditions in ophthalmology.

For more information, please visit www.babynostics.net

Evid Science: Leveraging cutting edge research in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Evid Science is building the largest database of therapy evidence in the world to allows users to instantly compare therapy outcomes such as efficacy, safety and cost, all backed by the scientific literature. Access to this data unlock the evidence-based insights hiding in the medical literature to power deeper marketing insights, data-driven strategy, and optimized clinical trial protocols.

For more information, please visit www.evidscience.com

All the above companies but Evid Science are based in Singapore.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €13.8bn of assets (as December 31st, 2017), with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn (based on H1 interim 2017 consolidated accounts). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs c. 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

Further information can be found at www.tikehaucapital.com

About SPRIM Ventures

SPRIM Ventures is the Singapore-based venture arm of SPRIM, a global innovation firm focused on healthcare. With a team of 600 professionals and 19 offices globally, our team transforms the newest opportunities and breakthroughs in health into business and marketing realities for companies and brands every day. SPRIM is a unique integrated service model combining consulting, agency and CRO. After 17 years in business, SPRIM offers its services to over 450 customers around the globe.

Further information can be found at www.sprim.com.

