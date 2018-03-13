Digital Foodie Launches Next Generation Connected Commerce Platform and Expands Beyond Grocery as Digital Goodie

HELSINKI, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Foodie, the creator of an award-winning online grocery platform, introduces new generation of its connected commerce platform and expands its market beyond grocery as Digital Goodie. The new platform enables retailers to scale and develop their online business faster and more effectively, improving the profitability of operations.



Up until today Digital Foodie has focused in grocery retail and developed an award-winning online grocery platform serving millions of users globally. Digital Goodie is now launching its next generation online retailing platform for connected commerce. The platform is offered as a cloud-based SaaS solution covering all key components retailers need to run online operations efficiently end-to-end. The new platform is based on the scalable and proven solution that powers, for example, retail giant S Group's online grocery service in Finland with more than a fifth of the population using the service.

"We will now leverage the same market proven technology and expertise for all high-volume retail segments. Our roots are in grocery and we have already tackled one of the most difficult verticals of online retailing. We see a significant market demand outside the grocery sector. Retailers today are operating in a multifaceted and complex environment; the fragmentation of consumer touchpoints and business systems is just increasing. Our value promise is to make connected commerce simple, not just for grocers but for all retailers. To reflect this change, we are updating our name to Digital Goodie", explains company CEO Kalle Koutajoki.

To respond to the evolving consumer needs, retailers are heavily investing in their omnichannel capabilities. A recent study by research company Incisiv reveals 9 out of 10 retailers are in the process of either re-platforming or updating their current order management capabilities as their existing solutions aren't providing the required capabilities and speed. Another significant development in the market is a shift to cloud. Gartner forecasts there will be a similar transition in order management to what has happened on the commerce side: retailers will be moving their processes from in-premise to cloud.

"Our solution is cloud native and with the most advanced fulfillment solution on the market, it enables up to 50% faster picking times for our customers compared to industry benchmarks. We see great opportunities in helping retailers carry out the changes needed to stay competitive. We were happy to be recently recognized by Gartner as one of the strongest applications of the digital commerce ecosystem", states Koutajoki.

Retailers can either utilize Digital Goodie's Commerce and Fulfillment solutions off the shelf, or build their own services on top of our platform and combine third-party components. This lets them create their own version of the solutions to match their business concept.

Digital Goodie's market leading technology runs on top of a microservices architecture, delivered from the cloud and enabling infinite scalability. It is designed to adapt to the existing retailer infrastructure without the need to update or change all components at once. Each microservice is a fully independent feature of the platform and lets customers update and replace components such as price or content management, store picking or deliveries on the go. This enables ultimate scalability and flexibility in customizing retailer solutions while future proofing retailers' online infrastructure.

Digital Goodie provides a fully customizable connected commerce platform used by major retailers and brands. Digital Goodie Commerce includes applications that empower your customers to shop online, buy smarter and save time. The platform enables features such ashighly personalized product recommendations that make shopping easy and fun. Digital Goodie Fulfillment provides all the tools a retailer needs to run omnichannel fulfillment operations, including home deliveries and instore pick-up.



