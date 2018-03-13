John Menzies said it made a good start to 2018 as the aviation services group reported record annual underlying profit driven by new contracts. Underlying operating profit for the year to the end of December rose 41% to £77.9m, helped by the company's acquisition of ASIG in February 2017 and signing new contracts. Excluding currency gains underlying operating profit rose 34% to £73.8m. The company said it achieved 150 net contract wins in 2017. Its main aviation services business handles ...

