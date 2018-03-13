Branded cider, beer, wine and soft drinks company C&C Group issued a trading update for the 12 months ended 28 February on Tuesday, reporting that despite weather-related disruption, trading and cash generation was broadly in line with management expectations. The London-listed firm said group operating profit was anticipated to be around 86m for the full year, with Admiral Taverns contributing an additional 1.1m to group earnings. Cash conversion was expected to be within the board's guidance ...

