TP ICAP said business had picked up as it reported annual profit below market expectations amid low market volatility, which the interdealer relies on for client business. Underlying pre-tax profit for the year to the end of December was little changed at £233m from £232m a year earlier. On average analysts had expected pre-tax profit of £244m. Underlying pre-tax profit excludes acquisition, disposal and integration costs related to Tullett Prebon's acquisition of ICAP's voice-broker ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...