Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Wyndham Worldwide Announced a 14% Dividend Hike; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 14, 2018

Dividend Declared

On March 01, 2018, Wyndham announced its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.66 per share on its common stock. This payment, which will be distributed on payable March 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018, represents a 14.0% increase from the cash dividend of $0.58 per share of common stock paid in previous quarter.

Wyndham's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.18% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.98% for the Services sector. The Company has raised its dividend for eight years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Wyndham has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.38 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Wyndham is forecasted to report earnings of $8.01 for the next year, which is more than three times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.64 per share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Wyndham's net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $880 million compared to $846 million in the prior year. The Company's free cash flow from continuing operations was $727 million in FY17 compared to $686 million for FY16. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Wyndham

On February 15, 2018, Wyndham announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its European vacation rental business to Platinum Equity for approximately $1.3 billion. In conjunction with the sale, the European vacation rental business has entered into a 20-year agreement under which it will pay a royalty fee of 1% of net revenue to Wyndham's hotel business for the right to use the by Wyndham Vacation Rentals® endorser brand.

Wyndham had originally announced its intent to explore strategic alternatives for its European rental brands in August 2017, alongside the Company's announcement of the planned separation of its hotel business from its vacation ownership and timeshare exchange businesses. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2018.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

Wyndham is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange and managed home rentals. Wyndham has a collective inventory of over 22,000 places to stay across 110 countries on six continents.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Wyndham's stock fell 1.80%, ending the trading session at $118.91.

Volume traded for the day: 543.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.71%; previous three-month period - up 5.44%; past twelve-month period - up 43.87%; and year-to-date - up 2.62%

After yesterday's close, Wyndham's market cap was at $12.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.77.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

