Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Unisys' Quarterly Adjusted EPS Zoomed 192%

Stock Monitor: Internap Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UIS. Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The information technology service provider surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Unisys. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INAP

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Unisys most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UIS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Unisys' Q4 2017 revenue grew 3.5% to $746.6 million compared to revenue of $721.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $698 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Unisys' revenue totaled $2.74 billion compared to revenue of $2.82 billion in FY16. The Company's revenue came in at the high-end of its own guidance range of $2.65 billion - $2.75 billion, driven by strong execution against Unisys' go-to-market strategy.

During Q4 2017, Unisys' operating profit margin was up 310 basis points versus the prior year's corresponding period to 8.0%. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP operating profit margin was up 610 basis points to 15.8% y-o-y.

For Q4 2017, Unisys' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 41.7% to $161 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the reported quarter of 21.6% was up 580 basis points relative to the prior year's same period.

Unisys reported strong contract signings during Q4 2017, supported by significant new business signings (including new logo and new scope). The Company's new business Annual Contract Value (ACV) and Total Contract Value (TCV) were up 168% and 165%, respectively, in the reported quarter, and total ACV and TCV were up 115% and 148%, respectively.

For Q4 2017, Unisys reported net income of $51.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company recorded a benefit for US alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit refunds of $29 million in the reported quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, Unisys reported earnings of $1.75 per diluted share, up 192% compared to $0.60 per diluted share in Q4 2016.

For FY17, Unisys' net loss was $64.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $47.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company recorded a benefit for refunds of US AMT credits of $50 million in FY17, $29 million of which was a result of US tax legislation enacted in December 2017.

For FY17, Unisys' adjusted earnings totaled $2.42 per diluted share, up 19% compared to $2.03 per diluted share in FY16.

Unisys' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Services revenue of $592.6 million, which represented 79% of reported-quarter total revenue, fell less than 1% compared to $596.5 million in Q4 2016. The segment's gross margin was up 90 basis points to 18.1% y-o-y, while operating profit margin was up 230 basis points to 4.8% y-o-y.

For Q4 2017, the Technology revenue surged 23% to $154.0 million on a y-o-y basis and represented 21% of total reported-quarter revenue. The segment's gross margin jumped 1,030 basis points to 69.5% y-o-y for Q4 2017, and operating profit margin rose 1,800 basis points to 57.3% y-o-y.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Unisys reported operating cash flow of $203 million versus $115 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter was $204 million versus $115 million in the prior year's corresponding period.

For FY17, Unisys' operating cash flow was $166 million. The Company's adjusted free cash flow exceeded full-year guidance of $130 million to $170 million, coming in at $199 million for FY17 versus $278 million in FY16. At December 31, 2017, Unisys had $734 million in cash and cash equivalents, up $363 million y-o-y.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Unisys' stock was marginally up 0.88%, ending the trading session at $11.40.

Volume traded for the day: 397.76 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 36.53%; previous three-month period - up 45.22%; past six-month period - up 49.02%; and year-to-date - up 39.88%

After yesterday's close, Unisys' market cap was at $577.98 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors