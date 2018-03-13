Active-Investors: Free Research Report as GrubHub's Quarterly Revenues Surged 49% and Adjusted EPS Soared 61%

Stock Monitor: Meet Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, GrubHub's revenues soared 49% to $205.1 million compared to $137.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $201.7 million.

During Q4 2017, GrubHub's operations and support expenses grew 58% to $81.7 million on a y-o-y basis from $51.7 million in Q4 2016, driven by increased driver pay to support the Company's delivery efforts, the underlying growth of total order volume, and the inclusion of Eat24. The Company's sales and marketing expenses were $45.4 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a 53% increase on a y-o-y basis. GrubHub's technology expenses, excluding amortization of web development, were $14.7 million in Q4 2017, increasing 38% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, GrubHub posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $57.0 million, up 45% compared to $39.2 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA per order was $1.58, its highest level ever, and up 8% from $1.46 in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, GrubHub's net income was $53.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, reflecting a 293% y-o-y increase from $13.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income soared 61% to $0.37 per diluted share in the reported quarter from $0.23 per diluted share in the prior year's comparable quarter. GrubHub's adjusted earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $0.31 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, GrubHub's revenues surged 38% to $683.1 million compared to $493.3 million in FY16.

For FY17, GrubHub reported a net income of $99.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $49.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income grew 35% to $1.20 per diluted share on a y-o-y basis from $0.89 per diluted share in FY16.

Business Metrics

During Q4 2017, GrubHub's Active Diners soared 77% to 14.5 million, including approximately 4 million diners acquired through the Eat24 and Yelp platforms, compared to 8.2 million Active Diners in Q4 2016.

The Company's Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 392,500 in the reported quarter, representing a 34% y-o-y increase from 292,500 DAGs in the prior year's corresponding quarter. GrubHub's DAGs jumped 22% to 334,000 in FY17 from 274,800 DAGs in FY16.

For Q4 2017, GrubHub's gross food sales were $1.1 billion, reflecting a 39% y-o-y growth from $818 million in Q4 2016. The Company's gross food sales rose 26.7% to $3.8 billion in FY17 from $3.0 billion in FY16.

Outlook

GrubHub is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $224 million to $232 million for Q1 2018 and $910 million to $960 million for FY18. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $54 million to $60 million for the upcoming quarter and $225 million to $255 million for the upcoming full fiscal year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, GrubHub's stock was marginally up 0.95%, ending the trading session at $109.59.

Volume traded for the day: 1.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 23.08%; previous three-month period - up 58.96%; past twelve-month period - up 224.52%; and year-to-date - up 52.63%

After yesterday's close, GrubHub's market cap was at $9.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 148.09.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

