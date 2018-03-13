Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Neuroscience Panel and Present at Sachs BioCapital USA Forum

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EHP), which is developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, announced today that Dr. Jim DeMesa, CEO, will participate in a panel on neuroscience therapies and present an overview of the company at the Sachs BioCapital USA Forum on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018. The conference is being held at the New York Academy of Science in New York.

Panel: Renewed Approaches for Neuroscience

11:45 AM ET

Presentation

2:20 PM ET

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of inflammatory, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, based on cannabidiol, CBD, and cannabigerol, CBG, that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018.

For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life.

SOURCE: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Inc.