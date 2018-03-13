

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) said that Larry Renfro, vice chair of UnitedHealth Group and chief executive officer of Optum, will lead UnitedHealth Group's enterprise growth efforts and Optum's next-generation investment initiatives through an expanded Optum Ventures.



Andrew Witty will join UnitedHealth Group, succeeding Renfro as CEO of Optum, effective July 1, 2018. Witty, the former CEO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), has served as a member of the UnitedHealth Group board of directors since August 2017.



UnitedHealth noted that Renfro will focus his work on UnitedHealth Group growth priorities and developing, maintaining and expanding strategic relationships, sponsorships as well as partnerships worldwide.



Renfro will help accelerate the company's innovation capacities and reach as managing partner of Optum Ventures, a series of domestic and international funds. This includes a new, $100 million Global Fund, dedicated to emerging and advanced technology, data analytics and health care services companies.



UnitedHealth noted that the new global fund complements the domestic Optum Ventures fund announced in November 2017. Together, they have total investment commitments of up to $600 million.



Renfro joined UnitedHealth Group in 2009 as CEO for the Public and Seniors Market Group before becoming CEO of Optum in 2011 and also vice chair in 2014.



In light of his new appointment, Witty will step down from the UnitedHealth Group board of directors, with immediate effect. Witty joined GSK in 1985 and served as CEO and a director of GSK from 2008 until 2017.



