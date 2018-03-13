Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of intellectual property management software and services, today announced that McDonald's Corporation has entered into a multi-year agreement to use the ANAQUA platform to manage trademark prosecution, enforcement and related legal matters.

The company's IP portfolio includes more than 10,000 active trademark applications and registrations. McDonald's will use the ANAQUA platform to help protect and enforce its global trademark portfolio by closely tracking its global trademark matters and continually monitoring and maintaining its portfolio.

The ANAQUA platform's ability to manage oppositions, cancellations, revocations, infringements, and other enforcement actions will help bolster McDonald's legal operations. With ANAQUA, McDonald's IP legal team can collaborate between internal business units, outside counsel, and other stakeholders.

"We are excited about the opportunity to assist one of the world's best known brands in managing and protecting their valuable trademark assets," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "McDonald's and its trademark operations and related legal matters will be fully supported with Anaqua's state-of-the-art software."

ABOUT ANAQUA

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT McDONALD'S

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with approximately 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. Over 90% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

