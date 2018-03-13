Powerful Gig Economy Innovation Changing the Landscape of Restaurant and Hospitality Industries

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The advanced innovation and flexibility of the multi-billion dollar gig economy is making its way into a growing number of industries including the restaurant sector, creating new opportunities for enhanced efficiency and drastically improved operations. According to Scott Absher of Shiftpixy, Inc, "The restaurant industry has long embraced technology, from relying on the newest and greatest POS systems and restocking platforms to leveraging Yelp reviews and social media. Now it is beginning to capitalize on the rise of the gig economy. When the gig economy is applied to the food services and hospitality industries, it has the potential to revolutionize how operators hire and manage their workforce and how individuals search for employment, especially as millennials increasingly search for flexible, part-time work." Human resources professionals not that long ago largely confined their activities to full- and part-time employees. But with the rise of "The Gig Economy," there are now often so many individuals working on various temporary projects that in some organizations they outnumber employees. From flexible hours to being able to work from anywhere, it's no wonder people are opting to join the gig economy. There are more than 57 million freelancers in the U.S., contributing nearly $1.4 trillion to the economy every year. While the U.S. workforce continues to see growth, with an average of 2.6 percent each year, the country's freelancing growth rate is rapidly exceeding it, averaging 8.1 percent growth every year. Active stocks in the markets include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: Shiftpixy, a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider is designed to correct two areas that the gig economy has impacted restaurant and hospitality business operators.

The first of these impact areas is turnover. The new gig platforms have created new opportunities for income for workers committed to part time labor. Part time workers no longer need to hit the street to hunt for jobs and fill out applications. Now from their smart phone they are served real time local opportunities that allow them to work when they want and where they want. This new dimension to work and work opportunities access has carved deeply into the US part time labor market. Fewer part time workers are looking for restaurant and hospitality work has resulted in toxic levels of turn over particularly in major metro US markets.



ShiftPixy treats turnover by providing a participation platform for restaurant and retail operators to connect with qualified local and available part time workers who work for other local operators but need to earn more. This new human capital approach means that operators participating on the ShiftPixy platform will not only liberate their business from employer duties but the ShiftPixy scheduling technology continuously monitors the operator for work schedule gaps that can be offered to a fast growing local on demand workforce. Read this and more news for ShiftPixy athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html

ShiftPixy offers an extension of its operator platform that put these QSR operators in a position to self-deliver. The self delivery approach allows QSR operators to use their own local staff to take orders to customers with the same precision as their Pizza neighbors and a better brand centric customer experience. ShiftPixy brings the impossible to secure higher but essential to have in place for delivery, the hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) insurance coverage to the QSR operator on an as needed basis. The ShiftPixy mobile platform can pull an outbound order into a ticket for qualified, assigned, uniformed staff worker to confirm the order, jump in their car, drive a guided route, connect with the customer and return. This work flow is micro metered for the precise HNOA coverage and mileage reimbursement for each delivery loop. This allows for a fixed cost, per order cost coverage and no more revenue sharing with a third-party operator.

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, is announcing the launch of RestaurantHER, an initiative dedicated to supporting women-led restaurants nationwide, and committing $1 million to support this and other causes benefiting our communities. Starting in late February, Grubhub will contribute $1 up to $1 million for every person who pledges at RestaurantHER.com to dine in or order delivery from women-led restaurants now through the end of Women's History Month in March. The first $100,000 of this pledge will be contributed to WCR - Women Chefs & Restaurateurs to help advance female leadership in restaurants by providing resources for women seeking to advance culinary education and gain recognition in the food industry.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that it has entered into an agreement with SouthRock - a leading multi-brand restaurant operator in Brazil - to fully license Starbucks retail operations in the country. The agreement provides SouthRock the rights to develop and operate Starbucksstores in Brazil. By leveraging its strong market knowledge in commercial real estate, marketing and operations, SouthRock plans to drive long-term growth in a way that creates new opportunities for Starbucks customers and employees, both in existing markets as well as future markets across Brazil.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), continues its expansion into Central Asia with the announcement of the first Papa John's restaurant in Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyzstan Papa John's is located in Bishkek and opened its doors on February 8, 2018. Papa John's is now in 45 countries and territories around the globe. Papa John's franchisee PJ Western plans to open six restaurants in the Kyrgyzstan market. PJ Western currently operates 147 Papa John's in Russia, Belarus and Poland, and will continue to expand in Eastern Europe and into Central Asia. A second restaurant in Bishkek is scheduled to open in early March.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the recognized world leader in pizza delivery and digital ordering platforms, is now conducting a second round of self-driving delivery vehicle testing, with a focus on the customer experience. This two-month test in Miami, in partnership with Ford, will leverage the learnings of the first round of testing, but will add the element of delivery in a larger, urban setting. "Our first round of testing the customer experience in Ann Arbor provided some great learnings and insights, including the fact that there are customers who are interested in this as a delivery option," said Kevin Vasconi, executive vice president and chief information officer of Domino's. "Our testing is focused on the last 50 feet of the customer experience, between the front door and the car. While we work to refine that interaction, we also need to understand how operating this type of delivery in a more densely populated city will impact the customer experience and the specific delivery challenges it might present."

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by ShiftPixy, Inc. by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

