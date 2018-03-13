Global Rice Flour Market: Soaring Consumption of Rice Flour as Gluten-Free Food to Drive Market; TMR Expects Moderate CAGR of 4.4% by 2017 - 2025

ALBANY, New York, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled 'Rice Flour Market': Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025', the revenue generated from rice flour exceeded a value of US$ 712.9 Mn in 2017, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Rising health concerns among people and the increasing need for a gluten-free diet are accelerating the demand for naturally gluten-free products, including rice flour. Growing awareness about adverse health conditions due to excess gluten consumption is an important factor driving theglobalrice flour market. Established markets for gluten-free or pre-gelatinized rice flour will continue to thrive in near future, according to Transparency Market Research's recent study.

"Global revenues of rice flour, evaluated at US$ 712.9 Mn in 2017, are expected to rise up to US$ 1,003.1 Mn by the end of 2025. The overall growth will be moderate at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2017-2025," stated a research analyst, Transparency Market Research.

Soaring demand for healthier, improved, easy-to-cook, and ready-to-eat foods is favoring sales of baked foods and snack products. Moreover, busier lifestyle of consumers worldwide is popularizing baked goods and other products that can be consumed on-the-go. The exploding baking industry is thus preferring rice floor over other flours, which is likely to create a heap of opportunities for flour manufacturers in near future. Volatile pricing of crops due to uncertain climatic conditions and seasonal variations will however continue to hamper the market growth during forecast period. Frequent fluctuations in energy, chemicals, and fertilizers prices will also remain a major restraining factor affecting the global market for rice flour.

By source, the global rice flour market will remain dominated by white rice but brown rice is slated to witness growing popularity over the forecast period. Based on the type, medium and short grain segment is likely to witness the highest and fastest growing sales. On the basis of origin, conventional segment has been larger than organic and registered over 90% revenue share in 2017. By application, rice flour will continue maximum consumption by bakery and confectionary segment, and breakfast solutions is likely to represent the most lucrative application segment by 2025 end. In terms of sales channel, direct sales will reportedly continue to win over indirect sales in near future.

Regional assessment indicates that the rice flour market in APAC is anticipated to dominate the in terms of both value and volume over 2017-2025. APAC is expected to gain significant market share in terms of revenue by 2025 end. This trend is attributed to high consumer dependence on rice flour as their staple food. Moreover, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR in terms of value throughout the forecast period. Transparency Market Research's report profiles some of the major companies operating in the global rice flour market, such as Associated British Foods PLC, Ebro Foods, S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Limited, General Mills, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Shipton Mill Ltd., KRÖNER-STÄRKE GmbH, Caremoli Group, Belourthe SA, Bressmer & Francke (Gmbh & Co.) KG and EDME Food Ingredients Limited.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Rice flour market - By source

White rice

Brown rice

Global Rice flour market - By type

Long grain

Medium & short grain

Pregelatinized

Global Rice flour market - By origin

Organic

Conventional

Global Rice flour market - By application

Bakery & Confectionary

Breakfast solutions

Baby Food

Others

Global Rice flour market - By sales channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Formats Departmental Stores Convenience Store E-commerce Other



Global Rice flour market - By region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

