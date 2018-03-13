Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market Expected to Reach $775 Million by 2023, LED Light Likely to be the Fastest Growing Major Segment Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onAutomotive Headlamp Reflector Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle), by Light Type (Halogen, Xenon, LED, and Laser), by Material Type (Composites, Thermoplastics, and Others), by Manufacturing Process Type (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global headlamp reflector market in the automotiveindustry over the trend and forecast period 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Headlamp Reflector Market in the AutomotiveIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive headlamp reflector market is likely to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and is expected to reach $775 million in 2023, offering an opportunity to the automotive industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of automotive headlamp reflector market. The author of the report stated that organic growth in automobile production, driven by increasing disposable income and growing urbanization is the major growth driver of the global automotive headlamp reflector market. The increasing demand of LED based lighting system and materials advancement are other additional growth drivers of the market.

Halogen is projected to maintain its dominance in the headlamp reflectors market over the next five years, driven by Asia-Pacific and rest of the world region. LED is likely to be the fastest-growing light type segment over the next five years. The growth is mainly attributed to the shift from halogen lighting to LED lighting due to several benefits offered by LED over halogen, such as high energy efficiency, long life, lightweight, and focused brightness and faster illumination. LED lighting is likely to gain high acceptance in middle to premium segment vehicles and electric vehicles.

Composite is projected to remain the most dominant material type in the automotive headlamp reflector market over the next five years. Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) is the most widely used composite material to make headlamp reflectors for all types of vehicles. Thermoplastics is expected to remain the second largest segment of the market over the next five years and is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As per the study, injection molding process will remain the most dominant and fastest growing process in the global automotive headlamp reflector market over the next five years as well. Auto industry looks for those manufacturing process that can fabricate a final part in merely one to two minutes and injection molding suits this criterion.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The region is also likely to be the fastest-growing market during the same period.

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive headlamp reflector market is moderately consolidated with the presence of more than 20 global and regional players. The key automotive headlamp reflector manufacturers globally are Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valeo S.A., Magneti Marelli, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Report Features

This report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies headlamp reflector market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market, By Light Type

Halogen ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Xenon (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

LED (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Laser (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market, By Material Type

Composites ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Thermoplastics (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other Materials(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market, By Manufacturing Process Type

Compression Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other Processes(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of the Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of the World)

