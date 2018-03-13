German energy storage provider Younicos is introducing C&I battery storage systems on a rental basis. The company says service is ideal for offgrid industries such as the mining sector.Younicos says that large battery storage systems can be provided with no technology and asset risk to industrial players under its new storage-as-a-service offering. The company is providing the rental battery service in partnership with its parent company Aggreko - a specialist in rental power provision. Alexander Schönfeldt, Head of EMEA Sales for Younicos told pv magazine Australia that the solution is ideal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...