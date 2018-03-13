XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018

XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 13, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, today announced that Mario Harik, chief information officer, will be a featured speaker at Home Delivery World 2018.

Harik will discuss the critical role of technology in enhancing the consumer experience in an on-demand economy, at 12:15 p.m., April 18, at the AmericasMart Center in Atlanta, Ga. The annual Home Delivery World conference attracts leaders from across the logistics industry, including retailers, fulfilment providers, subscription service companies and delivery specialists.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Technology and data are the foremost advantages in today's competitive e-commerce environment. An increasingly consumer-centric supply chain must provide clear visibility and accountability, from the moment a product is ordered through fulfillment and home delivery. Mario is a thought leader on supply chain consumerization and he's the driving force behind our own innovations in this area."

In September of last year, XPO announced a major expansion of its last mile capabilities in the U.S., with 85 last mile hubs expected to be positioned within approximately 90% of the population by the end of this year. Last month, XPO announced new last mile operations in five European countries.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

