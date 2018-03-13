MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/13/18 -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to announce the start of an important exploration program on the Laflamme project. This program will include a SQUID-type electromagnetic (EM) survey covering the new kilometre-scale prospective ultramafic complex recently identified just east of the nickel-copper and platinum group element ("Ni-Cu-PGE") discovery on the Copernick zone in the spring of 2016. In addition, a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic survey, with flight lines at a 50-metre spacing, was completed to cover the south block of the Laflamme property. The Laflamme project is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Abitibi, Quebec.

In the spring of 2016, the Copernick zone was discovered when drill hole LAF-16-38 intersected a new Ni-Cu-PGE zone with disseminated, net-textured and locally semi-massive mineralization grading 0.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.24 g/t Pd over 42.60 metres, from 446.50 to 489.10 metres. Within this wide mineralized envelope, two zones with higher nickel and copper grades respectively returned values of 1.11% Ni, 0.47% Cu, 0.21 g/t Pt and 0.79 g/t Pd over 3.50 metres from 449.00 to 452.50 metres, and 0.44% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.21 g/t Pt and 0.27 g/t Pd over 4.05 metres, from 458.95 to 463.00 metres. The mineralization is hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks containing variable amounts of pyrrhotite ("Po"), pentlandite ("Pn"), and chalcopyrite ("Cp"), mainly disseminated but locally showing semi-massive and net-textured zones (see Midland press release dated April 14, 2016).

New ultramafic complex confirmed east of Copernick

Following the Copernick discovery, ground geophysical work consisting in a detailed magnetic survey and magnetic inversion modelling, led to the identification of a north-south-trending ultramafic complex larger than the complex that hosts the Copernick zone about 400 metres east of the latter. This new ultramafic complex, about 150 metres wide by 1.7 kilometres long, was confirmed by drill hole LAF-16-41, which intersected serpentinized ultramafic rocks over more than 200 metres core length. Another drill hole, LAF-16-42, collared about 700 metres south of hole LAF-16-41, also intersected serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

The SQUID-type electromagnetic survey will be conducted along grid lines at a 200-metre spacing and is designed to detect, to a vertical depth of potentially 400 metres, conductors directly associated with the new ultramafic complex located east of Copernick.

The Laflamme property now consists of a total of 668 claims covering a surface area of 356 square kilometres and is a joint venture between Midland (72.6%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (27.4%).

Figures showing the location of the survey and the new ultramafic complex may be consulted using the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1107460_doc.pdf

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website: www.explorationmidland.com

