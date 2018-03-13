

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.2 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it dropped against the franc and the pound. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.2344 against the euro, 0.9471 against the franc, 1.3901 against the pound and 107.16 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX