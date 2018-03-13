BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The UK equity market suffered its second consecutive negative month during February, with the FTSE All-Share finishing the month -3.3% lower and marking its largest monthly decline in thirty months. Equity market volatility moved higher, arguably a return to a more 'normal' market environment. Global economic data, including U.S. and eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings undershot elevated expectations but showed robust growth was underway. Meanwhile in the UK the downward revision to Q4 GDP data, weighed down by consumer facing sectors, confirmed that growth in the UK continues to lag behind other major developed economies. Bond yields continued to rise with the US 10-year government bond yields climbing to the highest point since 2014, and in the UK inflationary fears continued to mount, despite moderate growth given the record low levels of unemployment. The underperformance of resources and 'bond proxies' added pressure to the FTSE 100 and as a result small & mid-caps outperformed large caps during the month.



Over the month the Company delivered a return of -4.2%, underperforming the FTSE All-Share which delivered a return of -3.3%.



British American Tobacco shares fell significantly over the month. Operationally the business is delivering and generating revenue growth however, the company remains highly geared, has announced downgrades to earnings per share of 2% and is in an industry undergoing structural change which has put the shares under pressure. CRH saw its business impacted by weather and US hurricanes over 2017 and their shares have de-rated over the past 12-18 months. The outlook is confident with improvement in pricing and a stabilisation of the Philippines business. Unilever shares declined over the month despite no company specific news. The company posted strong revenue growth in the last quarter of the year, driven by Brazil and India in particular.



Media and exhibitions business Ascential was a large contributor to performance for the month following solid full year results where earnings-per-share beat expectations by 4% and where management highlighted a confident outlook: organic revenue and profit growth to accelerate. Direct Line shares rose after they announced a 15p special dividend on top of a 40% increase to their final dividend. Underlying profits in the UK motor business remain strong. Underweight exposure to mining names including Glencore, BHP Billiton and Randgold benefitted performance as these shares declined over the month, giving back recent gains. We remain underexposed to the mining sector given the believe that capital expenditure in the industry will need to be greatly increased going forward.



During the month we purchased a new position in packaging and paper company Mondi and added to positions in Prudential, Imperial Brands and Direct Line. We reduced allocations to BT and Diageo and sold our holding in Intercontinental Hotel Group.



As Brexit negotiations continue to stutter, the nervousness associated with the UK is palpable and this has been reflected in the substantial discount applied to UK domestic franchises. Whilst we share this caution, we do believe that the indiscriminate discount applied to UK domestic franchises is generating interesting opportunities to invest in some fantastic long-term, cash generative companies at attractive valuations. Elsewhere, we are positively disposed to companies exposed to infrastructure and construction spend in developed markets where activity levels remain subdued relative to longer term averages and requirements and are well supported by the political environment.



Rising interest rates, while reassuring in affirming we are on the path of normalization for monetary policy, will impact corporate refinancing costs. We believe that it is crucial to invest in companies with sustainably strong cash generation and robust balance sheets such that they are able to perpetuate growth over the medium and longer term from within and not by relying on unlimited cheap credit.